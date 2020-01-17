C. Noel "Neil" Fugate, 87, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Neil was born on February 14, 1932, to the late Campbell and Nina Fugate in Hampton, Va. He was an U.S. Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean War. Neil was a graduate of Holy Cross school, attended the University of Virginia and received his BA from Lynchburg College. He was a Commercial Underwriter with Nationwide Insurance and retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 181, Moose Lodge No. 715, and the American Legion Post 16, all in Lynchburg. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian B. Fugate; his daughter, Tara L. Fugate; his son, Michael N. Fugate; and his granddaughter, Sarah C. Fugate. Neil is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Neil enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, working his crossword puzzles and building his model planes. He was an avid UVA sports fan as well as a huge Civil War historian. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay St., Lynchburg, 11 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020. Following the service and preceding the burial there will be a small reception at the church. The burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Bedford Ave., Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Neil's name to the Lynchburg Humane Society Development Dept., 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or online at www.lynchburghumane.org. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
