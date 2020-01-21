Walter Lee Freeman, 96, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Runk and Pratt Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Sims Freeman; his daughter, Linda Freeman; one sister, Loriene F. Chumbley and a number of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Clark Freeman and Rena Perry Freeman; three brothers, Roy, Frank and Ernest Freeman; and four sisters, Gladys Campbell, Lois Proffitt, Ethel Scott and Margie Fry. Walter was born in Madison Heights, June 19, 1923. He served in the United States Army during World War II and retired from Mead Corp. after 38 years of service. He was a faithful member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and he loved his family, traveling and gardening. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge and Seven Hills Hospice for their loving care. A service celebrating Walter's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Todd Blake and the Rev. Steve Tyree officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association 3831 Old Forest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501, www.alz.org. To send condoloences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
