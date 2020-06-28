February 1, 1929 - June 26, 2020 Ruth Walthall Frazier, 91, of Altavista died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Carroll Reid Frazier. She was born February 1, 1929, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Elwood Grey Walthall and Stella Stowers Walthall. She worked for many years as a part-time book keeper for several local businesses until becoming a librarian at Staunton River Memorial Library. Ruth was an active member of the United Methodist Women at Lane Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Altavista Woman's Club for many years. Ruth enjoyed playing bridge and socializing with friends and family. She is survived by two daughters, Kay Frazier Hubbard and her husband, Dean of Altavista and Sandra Frazier Burnette and her husband, Rob of Kennesaw, GA; and three grandchildren, Rebecca Hubbard Hayes and her husband, Zak, Richard Hubbard and Bryce Burnette. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Pulley, Helen Sumpter and Zada Crews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Ben Horrocks with interment to follow in Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. If you are more comfortable you may tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile in the parking lot. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. and other times at the residence of her daughter Kay Hubbard, 1907 Bedford Ave., Altavista, VA 24517. The family would like to thank the staff of Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge for their love and care. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Lane Memorial United Methodist Church, 1201 Bedford Avenue, Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA
