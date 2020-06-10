Ronald Lee "Bootlegger" Frazier, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Elsie Frazier for 52 years. Born in Lynchburg on October 31, 1939, he was a son of the late William Frazier and Anibelle Frazier. He was a retired painter with Lynchburg Paint Corporation and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He was predeceased by two sisters and four brothers. In addition to his wife he is survived by two step-children, Freddy East of Amherst and Kathy Swift of Evington; three step grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Whitten Park Ave Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. Ronald will be available for viewing the morning of the service from 9 a.m. until 12:45 pm. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.