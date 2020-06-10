Ronald Lee "Bootlegger" Frazier, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Elsie Frazier for 52 years. Born in Lynchburg on October 31, 1939, he was a son of the late William Frazier and Anibelle Frazier. He was a retired painter with Lynchburg Paint Corporation and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He was predeceased by two sisters and four brothers. In addition to his wife he is survived by two step-children, Freddy East of Amherst and Kathy Swift of Evington; three step grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Whitten Park Ave Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. Ronald will be available for viewing the morning of the service from 9 a.m. until 12:45 pm. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Frazier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries