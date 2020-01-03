Bernice Gibson Frazier, 100, of Piney Ridge Road, Pamplin, formerly of Brookneal, passed away on New Year's Day, January 1, 2020, at the Bedford Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Guy Miller Frazier. Born in Campbell County, August 30, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Lena Price and Jacob Franklin Gibson of Gladys. Bernice was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She had a sweet smile that would light up the room when she walked in and a kind word for everyone she met. She was the oldest living member of West End Baptist Church in Brookneal, where she served as church clerk and secretary for 46 years. After moving to Pamplin, she enjoyed attending Piney Ridge United Methodist Church, where she made many friendships. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde, Elton, Omahey, Bernard and Owen Gibson; her beloved sister, Ruth G. Walker; and her son-in-law, Gene Richardson. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Frazier Richardson of Pamplin; grandchildren, J. Patrick Richardson (Karen) Robby Richardson (Reid) of Pamplin, Patricia Garrett (Jeff) of Appomattox, Kerry Richardson of Red House, Norma Pollard and Angela Mitchell; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Marjorie Sneed-Wright of Rocky Mt, Martel Gibson (Anne) of Roxboro, N.C., Larry Gibson (Linda) of Comer, Ga., Lynn Gibson of Burtonsville, Md., Janet Reynolds of Richmond and Donna Proffitt (Richard) of Forest. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home in Appomattox with the Rev. John Kelley officiating. A private family burial will take place at Kedron Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Frazier, Bernice Gibson
