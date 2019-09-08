Virginia "Jenny" Matheny Fratrick, 93, of Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. Albert A. Fratrick for 66 years. Born in Clifton Forge, Va. on January 31, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Isabelle West and Houston Guy Matheny. Jenny was a member of Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church and a former member of Holy Cross. She was a 1947 graduate of R.P.I. Richmond Professional Institute School of nursing and was co-coordinator of volunteers of Social Services. Jenny is survived by three daughters, Andrea Fratrick of Boulder, Colo., Kathy Fratrick of Estero, Fla., and Karen McFadden and husband, Tony, of Pamplin; a son, Albert Andrew Fratrick Jr. of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Marc Sciortino, Michael Sciortino, Andrew Sciortino, Matthew Sciortino, Karen Faith Dowden, Sydney Fratrick, and Blake Fratrick; and four great-grandchildren, Mattia, Carina, Kelcie, and Rick. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral hone one hour prior to the service. Interment for her and her husband, Dr. Al Fratrick, will follow in Liberty Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #104 and V. F.W. #9855 combined honor guard. In lieu of flowers, Jenny requested that memorials go to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, S. D. 57325 or at www.stjo.org or Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
