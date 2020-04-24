William Douglas Franklin Sr. William Douglas Franklin Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1948, in Campbell County, to the late George and Elizabell Franklin. William was the husband of Rebecca Ann Franklin. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by nine brothers, George Franklin, Royal Franklin, Calvin Franklin, Herman Franklin, Charles Franklin, Phillip Franklin, Joseph Franklin, John Franklin and Richard Jones; three sisters, Elizabeth Elliott, Sally Turner and Florence Elliott; and father-in-law, John Howard Marsh Sr.. William leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving an devoted wife of forty-three years, Rebecca Ann Franklin; a daughter, Cynthia Franklin Luton (Tyrone); son, Derrick Lamont Harris (Myline); one brother, Jamie Franklin; two grandsons, Derrick Lamont Jr. and Hearie Lee; two sisters-in-law, Lizzie Harris (Scott) and Kathy Franklin; three brothers-in-law, John Marshall (Lorraine), Richard Berkley (Gloria) and Benjamin Marshall; mother-in-law, Delia Hooks; two godsons, Donavan Crockwell and Dimitri Crockwell; one aunt, Irma Jones, a host of loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Long Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Cleveland Joyner, officiating. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.