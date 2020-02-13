Sheila Franklin Sheila Ann Franklin, 59, of Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Riverside Health System, in Hampton, Va. She was born on June 22, 1960, to the late Maurice Moore and Barbara Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her son, Korey Franklin and her brother, the Rev. Keith Moore. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bernard Franklin of Hampton; son, Brandon Franklin of Sterling, Va.; brother, the Rev. Gary Moore (Kim) of W.Va.; one grandson, Jaidyn Franklin of Hampton, Va., and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church. The interment will be held in the First Baptist Church Coolwell. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

