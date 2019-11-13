Michelle Dawnee Franklin, of 1113 11th St., Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of Mary Scott Franklin and the late Walker Mitchell Franklin of Lynchburg. She is survived by her daughters, Meisha, of Charlotte, N.C., and Mariah of Lynchburg; a brother, Michael Franklin of Lynchburg; her maternal grandmother, Margaret Scott; nephew, Byron Pollard, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Rose Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald H. Hamlette eulogist. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
