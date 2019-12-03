Henry "HC" Clinton Franklin Jr., 91, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of Shirley Brown Franklin for 68 years. Born on October 26, 1928 in Monroe, he was the son of the late Henry Clinton Franklin Sr. and the late Irene Burch Franklin. HC retired from Sweet Briar College where he worked as a carpenter foreman for 30 years. Prior to working at Sweet Briar, HC was a mail carrier. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, singing, music, crossword puzzles, building things, and cutting grass on his riding mower. HC loved his family and his church, a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served many years as lay leader. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Henry Clinton Franklin III; grandson, Brogan Franklin; and siblings, Bill Franklin, Mary McCarron, Ruby Dendy, Evelyn Liggan, Buck Franklin, Jessie Franklin, and Ardell Franklin. In addition to his wife, Shirley, HC is survived by his children, Debbie Peters and husband, Roger, Greg Franklin, and Annette Middleton and husband, Wayne; 11 grandchildren, Brian Camm and wife, Allison, Kevin Camm and wife, Aimee, Allison Franklin, Jonathan Franklin, Erin Gavilanes and husband, Jose, Kaitlin Lucarelli and husband, Adam, Ruby Franklin, Daniel Franklin, Jason Franklin, and Kyleigh Middleton; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Russell Franklin; sisters, Marguerite Grekos and Shirley Grubbs; devoted and loving caregiver, Becky Bryant; daughter-in-law, Sherry Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Pastor Roger Powell officiating and assisted by the Rev. Bob Parks. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Bethany United Methodist Church, 732 High Peak Rd, Monroe, VA 24574 or the Dementia Society at www.dementiasociety.org. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Franklin family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
