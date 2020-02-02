John Franklin passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The family will receive visitors at 345 Smoketree Lane, Lynchburg. The family is receiving friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Long Mountain Baptist Church. Community Funeral Home directing.
Franklin, John
