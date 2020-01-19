Elder Jeanette Elizabeth Franklin, 83, of Lynchburg, our dearly beloved departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
