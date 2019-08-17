Elsie Lee Parker Guill Dunn Franklin, age 86, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home. She was born in Lynchburg, on January 1, 1933, daughter of the late Gilbert Clark Parker and Cassie Lee Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Vernon Dunn and Harold Hundley Franklin; a daughter, Sharon G. Simmons; and a brother, Garnett Gilbert. Elsie was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe, retired from Biscuitville, and was a 1950 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. Survivors include one sister, Shirley Apperson; two daughters, Lisa Green (Randy) and Sherrena Shupe (Wayne); and seven sons, Randall Guill, Dennis Guill (Brenda), Duane Dunn, Johnny Dunn (Lisa), Craig Dunn (Theresa), Leslie Dunn (Audrey), and Frankie Dunn (Christina). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Glynn Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
