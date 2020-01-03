Deacon Wesley M. Franklin Deacon Wesley M. Franklin, 91, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 23, 1928, to the late Thomas Franklin and Mary Brown Franklin. He leaves to mourn his wife of seventy-three years, Kathleen Franklin, whom he loved and adored; his brother, Robert 'Mac' Franklin; sisters, Betty Franklin and Barbara Bowling, all of Lynchburg, Va.; his daughters, Stella Franklin, Shirley Gillispie and Martha Franklin, all of Madison Heights, Va.; his sons, Robert (Marcella), McKinley (Gwen) and Donald (Margaret) Franklin, all of Madison Heights Va.; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Chilton of Madison Heights, Va.; sisters-in-law, Ophelia Franklin and Vernell Sparrow of Madison Heights, Va.; 25 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 23 great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Fairmont Baptist Church with the Rev. Leonard Harris, officiating. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Franklin, Deacon Wesley M.
