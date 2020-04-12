Cora Maedalle Read Franklin, 68, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Liberty Ridge. She was born to the late Deacon Almore J. Read and Edna M. Ross Read of Forest, Va. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Read, Alvin Read and Thomas A. Read Sr. Cora was educated in the Bedford County School System, graduating from the Susie G. Gibson High School in Bedford. She dedicated her life to Christ at a very early age and was an active member of the St. John Baptist Church in Forest, Va. She later joined the Scott Zion Baptist Church with her husband, Robert R. Franklin. Cora enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, doing for others and spending time with family. Also, we often would make fun of her as there was never a stranger in her surroundings. She would always introduce herself or make a new friend wherever she went, no trip was a short one. She also had a love for gospel music and loved to sing her hymns. She was a phenomenal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and neighbor. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 48 years, Robert R. Franklin; her daughter, LaTonya (Darryl) Lee; her son, Robert O'Neil (Jasmine) Franklin; and five grandchildren, Danielle, Darryl, and Destinee Lee, Alexis and Ryan Franklin, all of Madison Heights, Va. She is survived by five brothers, Elmore James (Frances) Read of Lynchburg, Va., Lawrence A. Read, of Forest, Va., the Rev. Albert J. (Patricia) Read of Evington, Va., Arthur R. (Peggy) Read of Chesapeake, Va., David D. (Nancy) Read of Bedford, Va.; two devoted sisters-in-law, Mary Booker of Madison Heights, Shelia F. (DuBois) Miller, of Chesterfield, Va.; and one brother-in-law, Melvin C. (Viola) Franklin of Madison Heights; as well as a cousin who was like a sister to her, Barbara Anderson of Forest, Va. She will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home will be adhering to the regulations of COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing

