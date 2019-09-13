Our precious Little Angel Airyn Denise Franklin was born on June 2, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. She went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. Airyn was the loving daughter of Errick Franklin and Mikiala Rucker; her beloved brother, Kierrick Franklin; grandparents, Larsen and Denise Manning of Madison Heights, Va. and Derrick and Nichole Powell of Lynchburg, Va., and a host of other grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Despite her short time on earth, Airyn was deeply loved by many and brought immense joy to those around her. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
