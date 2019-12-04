Sandra Lynn Fox, 64, of Hattiesburg, Miss.. died on December 2, 2019, at the Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. She was born on June 30, 1955 at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, the daughter of John L. Fox Jr. and Lenore McConnell Fox. She received her education at the Florida School for the Deaf in St. Augustine, Florida, and the Virginia School for the Deaf, in Staunton Va. She received her Bachelors of Science degree at Gallaudet University, Washington D.C. majoring in Art. Upon graduating she was employed by the school library and retired in 2017 with 36 years of service. Sandra grew up in Orlando, Fla., but loved coming back to live in Amherst County, where she enjoyed the country life at home in Agricola. After retirement she moved to Hattiesburg, MS. to be near her sister. She enjoyed painting and crafts, and was always ready to participate in sports from pickleball to ping pong. Sandra is survived by her father, John L. Fox Jr.; mother, Lenore McConnell Fox; and sister, Gail Fox of Hattiesburg, who has been her friend and caregiver for the last 2 years in her battle with cancer. She will be missed by many. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.