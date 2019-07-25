Bert Ray Foster, 88, of Gladys, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Juanita Williams Foster. Mr. Foster was born in Campbell County, on April 30, 1931, a son of the late Courtney R. Foster and Erna Holland Foster. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, deacon, choir member and Sunday school director. He was retired from the Barker-Jennings Company with 50 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kathy Foster Cox (Worth); three grandchildren, Kelly C. Breedlove (Tom), Kyle L. Cox (Jess), all of Gladys, and Kimberly C. Wolfe (Casey) of Gretna; five great-grandchildren, Clark and Chloe Breedlove, Lacey and Grace Cox, and Hope Wolfe; and three sisters, Genelle Bass of Concord, Jean Brasuell, of Gladys, and Lois Pool of Brookneal. He was preceded in death by five brothers; and four sisters. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Rev. Johnny Roberts and the Rev. Jamie Adams with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and at the residence other times. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 267 Ebenezer Rd., Gladys, VA 24554. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
