Amy T. Foster, 59, of Rixeyville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1959, to Geraldine Patterson Hensley and the late Buddy Cash. Amy was known as mom to more than just her family. She cared deeply about her family and friends. She never met a stranger that she didn't treat as family. She loved her flowers and hummingbirds and spent many hours of the day enjoying nature and sharing with her Facebook family and friends. Amy truly enjoyed crafting and making creations of all types. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike Foster; four children, Jamie Henson (Brad), Michael Foster (Bonita), Jennifer Dodson (Travis), and Valerie Thomas; two sisters, Cathy Mays and Rhonda Olson (Eric); her stepfather, Marvin Hensley; and stepmother, Betty Cash. Additional survivors include 11 grandchildren, Ashleé, Michelle, Blake, Madyson, Kendall, Kaitlyn, Presley, Carleigh, Lyndsey, Tabatha and Allison. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. with Pastor Kevin Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local rescue squad. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
