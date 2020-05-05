James "Jimmy" Allen Fortune James "Jimmy" Allen Fortune, gained his Angel wings on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on March 30, 1948, to the late Ryan and Arlene Fortune. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Diane Fortune; son, Jimmy Fortune; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Simonton (Johnny), Tracy Crickenberger (Jared) and Lindsay Crickenberger; five grandchildren, Dakota Simonton, Shauna Simonton, Jacob Noel, Triniti Noel and Max Noel; two sisters, Judy Evans (Bill), Lynn Carmichael (Cliff); one brother, Wayne Fortune (Bev); and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. He was an amazing husband, father and Grandpa "Nee-Nee". He loved his family unconditionally and was always there with a smile and a helping hand. At this time there will be no services. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

