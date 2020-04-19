Gloria Hendrick Fortune died on April 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Gloria was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on May 8, 1941, to the late Cecil Hendrick and Regina Mae Elmore Hendrick. Gloria was the wife of the late Layard Thomas "L.T" Fortune Jr. for 47 years. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Courtney Brooks and her sisters, Donna Creasey, both of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Sarver (Robert) of Fort Myers, Fla.; nieces and nephews, John P. Eagle (Christine), Charlottesville, Va., Gloria Jean Esch (Mike), of Humble, Texas, Matthew Creasey (Karla), Goode, Va., Nikki Bostwick (Steve), Tampa, Fla., and Trey Sarver, New Orleans, La.; plus several great nieces and nephews. Gloria was a retired Critical Care Nurse. She obtained her RN at Lynchburg General School of Nursing and her BSN at MCV/VCU. Her nursing career spanned 41 years at LGH. In November 1968. Gloria helped open the first Coronary Care Unit in Lynchburg. She obtained her Critical Care Nursing certification in 1978 and was one of the only six nurses in Lynchburg with this certification at the time. Gloria served on a state committee under the supervision of the Virginia Board of Nursing to standardize the care of patients with acute heart problems. Gloria took part in, and spoke at, several meetings dealing the care of these patients. She counted votes for the first officers of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses in Nashville, Tenn. in 1969 when it was founded. Gloria served on the ethics committee at LGH and many other committees in the AACN. She was a teacher and a mentor to many nurses and staff over the years, she loved her job and coworkers like no other. Gloria was an avid animal lover and had several cats and dogs over the years which were considered members of the family. She gladly supported the ASPCA, the HSUS and local animal shelters. Gloria enjoyed all sports and her favorite teams were Alabama football, the Oakland Raiders, and Duke Blue Devil Basketball. She also loved tennis, especially the Grand Slam Tournaments. Gloria loved going to their place at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia and on The Outer Banks of North Carolina. She, "L.T." and family spent many vacations and weekends either on the lake or at the beach. She was an avid reader who enjoyed mystery novels along with local history. Gloria was loved by many and will be missed tremendously. Unfortunately, at this time due to the pandemic we cannot hold a service now. There will be a memorial service at the end of July when her sister and family can be here, an announcement will be made then as to the date and time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
