C. Allen Forren, 78, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with heart disease. He was the husband of Carol R. Forren. Born April 4, 1942 in Rainelle, W. Va., Allen was a son of the late the Rev. Melvin M. Forren and the late Alma W. Forren. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald, Richard, and Robert Forren; and sister, Jean F. Beatty. Allen is survived by his sister, Ann F. Franklin; son, Michael A Forren (Cindy); and daughter, Connor T. L Forren; grandchildren, Abigail L. Forren, Clayton M. Forren, and Austin M. Forren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special friend Margie Eanes. Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, Allen enjoyed a long career in the insurance industry and traveling throughout the state. He was an avid golfer, loved all sports, especially Virginia Tech, and bird watching. Additionally, he faithfully could be relied on for storytelling and was always eager to share a hearty laugh with everyone. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Allen's life will take place at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital for their excellent care, support, and kindness shown to our loved one. Allen was a dedicated supporter of local food banks. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Brafb.org) or your local food bank. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
