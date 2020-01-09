Stephen Holt Fore Stephen Holt Fore, age 66, of Aspen, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 19, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia, after a brief illness. He was born on September 29, 1953, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Anna Holt Fore and Curtis Milton Fore. Steve spent a great deal of his early life in Smithfield, North Carolina, where his dad was moved due to his work on the tobacco market. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, and also attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. He worked for several years for Carolina Telephone in Smithfield before relocating and working as a Communications Engineer for The ROLM Corporation and Siemens in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Austin, Texas. He loved to travel and frequently made trips both across the United States and Europe for his work with The ROLM Corporation and Siemens. He married Donna Lander, his wife of 35 years, and instantly became a military spouse, following Donna through many different assignments and changes in duty locations. He never complained about Donna's many deployments and long hours at work. He was patient and kept things moving forward on the home front while Donna served the country. His family and friends were his greatest joy in life and he thoroughly enjoyed weekend get-togethers held at their Texas home on a frequent basis. He was everyone's best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and a large circle of friends scattered from California to Texas and Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Donna L. Fore of Aspen, Virginia; and one brother, Charles M. Fore (Carolyn) of Memphis, Tennessee. Also left to mourn him are many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and dear friends. A memorial service and inurnment will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church located at 5226 Hat Creek Road, Brookneal, Virginia. Pastor Herndon Jeffreys of Charlotte Court House, Virginia, will be officiating. Refreshments will follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beulah Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
