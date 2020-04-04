William "Bill" W. Ford William "Bill" W. Ford Jr., 95, of Ravenwood Drive, Lynchburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Helen Louise Mitchell Ford. Born in Appomattox, November 8, 1924, he was a son of the late Elizabeth Smith Reynolds and William Walter Ford. Bill served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a seaman, first class, sonar on USS Brough. Bill graduated from Virginia Tech with his BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Appalachian Power Company after 37 years of service. Bill was a member of Peakland United Methodist Church, where he served as a Stephens Minister. After retirement, he volunteered for many years at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He is survived by three children, Donnis Ford Duchene and husband, Steve of Kissimmee, Fla., Debby Ford Bauserman and husband, George of Charlotte, N.C. and William W. "Billy" Ford III, and wife, Cynthia of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Amy Menchaca and husband, Rusty and their daughter, Georgia, Jessica Martin and husband, Steve and their children, Harrison and Blakely, and Morgan Bauserman; two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Bauserman and his children, Elise and Campbell, Michael Bauserman and wife, April and their children, Ben, Savanah and Micah; one half-brother, Robert "Bobby" Ford. Due to recent events, a private graveside service for immediate family only, will be held at Liberty Cemetery with Pastor John Vest officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
