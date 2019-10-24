Cecil Franklin Floyd, 89, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Eloise Millner Floyd for 63 years. Born on May 31, 1930, in Amherst County, he was the son of the late William Elton Floyd and the late Eunice Jennings Floyd. Cecil served our country in the United States Marines. He also retired from B & W. After retiring Cecil also worked for Avis. He was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved being a marine. Cecil was also a member of the Jamerson YMCA and the American Legion Post 16. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, R. Leroy Floyd; his sister, Shirley F. Gowen; and his beloved dog, Lady. Cecil is survived by his daughters, Sheila Mays and husband, George, Lisa Brigham, and Cathie Pannell and husband, Tracy; three grandchildren, Frankie Mays and wife, Kelly, Matthew Melton, and L.D. Angus and wife, Holly; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Franklin, and Jack Mays, Brett, Cooper, Jon Wayne Melton, Dalaney and Dakotah Angus, and Christian Tomlinson; brother, James E. Floyd; sisters, Madeline Mawyer and Elsie Jessee; and numerous other family members and friends. The family received friends from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, with the Rev. Shawn Ames officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors presented by the US Marines Honor Guard. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 11452 Wards Rd, Rustburg, VA 24588. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Floyd family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
