Aaron William Floge, 39, of Forest, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Heritage Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Aaron's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Smith officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
