David Mervin Flander, 57, of Crescent Lane, Monroe, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Waverly, Iowa, on April 28, 1962, he was a son of the late Mervin J. Flander and the late Margaret Ann Walker Flander. He was employed as a bus driver for GLTC. In addition to his wife he is survived by five children and their spouses, Michael and Brandis Flander of Carson City, Nevada, Sascha and Duane McGill of Jacksonville, Fla., Cassandre and John Foster, Blaine and Meagan Flander and Alicia Flander all of Amherst; 15 grandchildren "Savages"; two sisters, Sister Debra Flander of Northridge, Calif. and Pamela H. Harris of San Francisco, Calif.; and a brother, Richard J. Flander of Antioch, Calif. He was preceded in death by two sons, Josh and Chance. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home, 667 Court Street, Appomattox on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
