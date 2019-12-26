Mary Alice Ogden Fitzgerald, age 92, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving and devoted wife of Edgar Fulton Fitzgerald since February 7, 1948. Born on November 17, 1927, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Carl and Esther Clements Ogden. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers, Joseph Carl "Joe" Ogden, Massie Newton Ogden, Francis Ralph Ogden, Billy Sunday Ogden, Harold Ogden, and Frank Carl (Jr) Ogden. Also preceding her in death was her son, Edwin Fulton Fitzgerald. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Edgar Arnold Fitzgerald and wife, Rachel and daughter-in-law, Marlene Fitzgerald. Also surviving her are six grandchildren, Edgar Arnold Fitzgerald Jr. (Samantha), Andrea Michelle Fitzgerald Hamm (Mark), Cary McDowell Fitzgerald, Carla Rachel Fitzgerald Stinnett (Ryan), Mary Allison Fitzgerald, Robert Fulton Fitzgerald (Jessica) and grand-daughter-in-law, Karen Stinnett Fitzgerald; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Joshua Fitzgerald (Ashley), Tyler Fitzgerald (Cristin), Logan Fitzgerald, Kurtis Hamm, Kevin Hamm, Kara Fitzgerald, Carter Fitzgerald, Karlyn Fitzgerald, Morgan Fitzgerald (Amanda), Harrison Stinnett, Lila Stinnett, Perkins Stinnett, Tamsin Bristow, Fulton Fitzgerald and Harper Fitzgerald; and five great-great-grandchildren, Madison Fitzgerald, Joshua Fitzgerald Jr. "Tommy", Silas Fitzgerald, Skylar Fitzgerald and Ryleigh Fitzgerald. Also surviving Mary are her sister, Esther Ogden Stinnett and her brother Norman Page Ogden and three half-sisters, Ann Ferguson, Freida Gillispie, Geraldine Price, and six half-brothers, Robert Ogden, Cecil Ogden, Steve Ogden, Gail Ogden, Jimmy Ogden and Gary Ogden and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary and Edgar established the E. F. Fitzgerald Lumber Company and Hideaway Farm in Amherst County. In addition to her involvement in running the business and farm Mary was active in Midway Baptist Church, serving as Sunday School Teacher, WMU Director, VBS Director and in other capacities. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library for many years and served on the Amherst County Welfare Board. She also served as President of the Pleasant View Elementary School PTA for a number of years. Mary's most beloved position in later years was that of "Granny". Christmas was her favorite time of year and her love for church and family was always portrayed by her devotion and generosity. The family wishes to thank Rose Douglas and Gayle Douglas for the care given and love shown to Mary during the past year. Also thanks to Centra Health doctors, nurses and staff, to Seven Hills Home Health professionals and to other health care providers who have attended Mary during her illness. A celebration of Mary's life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Midway Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Roberts, the Rev. Don Harvey and the Rev. Wanda Ogden officiating. Burial will follow the service at Amherst Cemetery. There will be visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the Midway Baptist Church, 4695 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst is in charge of funeral arrangements. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Fitzgerald, Mary Alice Ogden
