James Alfred Fitzgerald, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Virginia Marie Fitzgerald. Born on May 8, 1930, in Lowesville, he was a son of the late William Jafie Fitzgerald and Lenna Angus Fitzgerald. Alfred was a retired machinist with Griffin Pipe and a member of Central Baptist Church, Lynchburg. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vernie Thompson and Thelma Mattox; and a sister-in-law, Sterling Fitzgerald. He is survived by a son, the Rev. Larry Fitzgerald and his wife, Kathy, of Madison Heights; a daughter, Becky Spradlin and her husband, Larry, of Lynchburg; three siblings, Jerleen Fitzgerald of Lowesville, Lincoln Fitzgerald of Madison Heights, and Dorothy Holleman of Woodstock; five grandchildren, Gina Perrow, Allison Farley, Kevin Fitzgerald, Margie Cain, and Josh Spradlin; six great-grandchildren, David Perrow, Maddy Farley, Macy Farley, Mareigh Farley, Olivia Cain, and Caitlyn Cain; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Larry Fitzgerald, the Rev. Walter Yancey, and the Rev. Earl Clarkson officiating. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to Central Baptist Church, 1415 Florida Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
