Luther Robertson Fisher of Nathalie, Va., passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born in Halifax, VA on January 16, 1927 and was 92 years of age. He was the son of the late James Coleman Fisher and the late Cassie Hodnett Fisher. He was married to Lucille Lacks Fisher who survives. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Millstone, where he served as Treasurer for 40 years in the past. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 342. He was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier. Luther R. Fisher is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucille Fisher of Nathalie; his daughter, Linda Fisher Younger and husband, Lawson, of Nathalie; and three grandchildren, Brent Younger and wife, Jessica of South Boston, Travis Younger of Nathalie, and Joel Younger of Nathalie and girlfriend, Mandy Harris, of Alton. He was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Fisher; and siblings, Cordie Watson Fisher and Irvie Fisher Tuck. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Millstone with the Rev. Barry Fero and the Rev. LeRoy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery with Military Rites. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Powell Funeral Home from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and other times at his home. For memorials please consider First Baptist Church of Millstone, c/o Sylvia Waller, 2009 Chestnut Road, Nathalie, VA 24577. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
