Kirk Roland Fisher, 47, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving son, Spencer Roland Fisher of Altavista; his father, Keith Fisher; mother, Renee Vest (Jim); his sister, Collet Green (Landon), all of Lynchburg; brother, Lee Fisher of Norfolk; and stepsister, Catherine Vest (Kyle) of Afton, Va. Services will be private. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
