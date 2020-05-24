Kurt Emil Fischer, 90, of Lynchburg, widower of Trudy W. Fischer, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1929, in Switzerland, son of the late Emilio L. Fischer and the late Frieda A. Fischer. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christian Fischer. He was the retired owner of Sena, Inc., an avid soccer fan, and loved growing and enjoying flowers. Survivors include a daughter, Edith Fischer (Greg Lipscomb); a son, Stefano Fischer (Monica Zielinski); a brother, Ernesto Fischer (Loni); three grandchildren, Corey Fischer, Sarah Smith, and Thomas Fischer; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte, Callum, and Ozzy; as well as a special friend, Margareta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amherst Humane Society, 318 Shelter Lane, Amherst, VA 24521. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries