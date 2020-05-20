Nancy Douthat Firebaugh, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Giles County, in 1934, to the late William and Nannie Douthat. Nancy was the wife of the late Gene Firebaugh. She is survived by her brother, Bill and wife, Donna Douthat, of California; stepdaughters, Shonna McIver (Glen) and their sons, Ian and Evan and Krista Jacobs (Bobby); and their son, Trent; and a host of other family members. The family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 21206 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

