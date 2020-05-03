Chris Finley, 77, of Fredericksburg, died at Hughes Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Chris, a native of New York, was a teen when he and his family moved to Lynchburg. He loved education, history and learning. He earned a B.S. in History at Campbell University, a Master's in Education, majoring in School Administration from Lynchburg College, and a Master's in History from the University of Richmond. The thesis for his Master's in History was "A Political and Economic History of Fredericksburg, Va., 1840-1860". A copy of which he donated to the Fredericksburg Area Museum last year. Chris taught and served in school administration in Virginia public schools in Amherst County, Bedford County, Caroline County and Fredericksburg. He also served as an Adjunct Instructor at Germanna Community College and at Rappahannock Community College. He was a part-time Interpreter/Historian at George Washington's birthplace, Wakefield, in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He also participated in Civil War Reenactments and was a member of the Organization of American Historians, the Virginia Historical Society, and the Rappahannock Civil War Round Table. Following his retirement from Caroline County Schools, Chris started C&M Landscaping and Lawn Service which served area businesses and residents for ten years. Chris is survived by his wife, Mary Cam, whom he met when she was a student at Longwood University and he was a school teacher in Amherst. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. In light of the COVID-19 virus, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Fredericksburg Area Museum, https://famva.org. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.
