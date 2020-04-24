Stella Farmer Finch, 86, of Hurt, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Harry Lee Finch for fifty-five years. She was born on January 15, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Frank Luther Farmer and Julia Randolph Robertson Farmer. She was a member of Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former employee of The Lane Company. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia F. Yeatts and her husband, Wayne, of Hurt; a son, Brian Lee Finch and his wife, Wanda, of Madison Heights; a brother, Ralph M. Farmer and his wife, Linda, of Hurt; a sister-in-law, Cecile C. Farmer of Tappahannock; three grandchildren, Lindsey Wyatt and her husband, Justin, Ryan Finch and Amanda Finch; and one great-granddaughter, Georgia Lynne Wyatt. She was preceded in death by ten siblings, Mary, Harry, Pauline, Russell, Irvin, Eddie, Roy and Carl Farmer, Delma Bradley, and Martha Eades. A private service will be conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Altavista Memorial Park Mausoleum by the Rev. Gary Moore and the Rev. Dr. Rich Denning. Following the service you may view the funeral service on the Finch & Finch website. For those wishing to visit Stella, visiting will be available from 1 until 9 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Autumn Care for the loving care they provided. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1212 Grit Rd., Hurt, VA 24563. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

