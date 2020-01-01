Doris Witt Finch, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard W. Finch Jr. for 72 years. Born on February 16, 1926, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Council Witt and Bessie Oliver Witt. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Alan Morris Finch and Gerald Wayne Finch; and a brother, Lewis Clyde Witt. Doris was a retired clerical worker with H.H. Robbins (Chapstick) and a member of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church where she worked in the nursery for many years. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Marie Finch of Richmond; two grandchildren, Richard Alan Finch of Richmond, and Jennifer Turner of Hagerstown, Md.; three great-grandchildren, Ben Finch, Ryan Finch and Samantha Turner; a brother, Raymond Oliver Witt and wife, Doris, of Lynchburg; and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Elizabeth Ecklund. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider Shriner's Hospital for Children, Greenville, S.C., Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church and Lynchburg Humane Society. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
