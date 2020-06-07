June 22, 1943 - June 5, 2020 Frank Lee Fielder Jr., 76, of Gladys, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the wife of the late Sandra Brooks Fielder. Born June 22, 1943, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Frank Lee Fielder Sr. and the late Dorine Brumfield Fielder. Frank was a retired plumber for Southern Air, where he served for 20 years. He also served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Pryor, Norman C. Fielder and Margaret Seamster. Frank is survived by his two children, Emmett L. Fielder and his wife, Jennifer of Madison Heights, Va., and Audrey Renick and her husband, Randy of Rocky Mount, Va.; four grandchildren, Brandie Williams, Heather Tomlin and her husband, Steven, Joseph Fielder and Sienna Fielder; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Williams, Adalyn Tomlin and Tanner Tomlin; his special friend, Mike "Pick" Mann of Lynchburg, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the residence of Emmett and Jennifer Fielder. An inurnment service will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.