June 22, 1943 - June 5, 2020 Frank Lee Fielder Jr., 76, of Gladys, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the wife of the late Sandra Brooks Fielder. Born June 22, 1943, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Frank Lee Fielder Sr. and the late Dorine Brumfield Fielder. Frank was a retired plumber for Southern Air, where he served for 20 years. He also served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Pryor, Norman C. Fielder and Margaret Seamster. Frank is survived by his two children, Emmett L. Fielder and his wife, Jennifer of Madison Heights, Va., and Audrey Renick and her husband, Randy of Rocky Mount, Va.; four grandchildren, Brandie Williams, Heather Tomlin and her husband, Steven, Joseph Fielder and Sienna Fielder; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Williams, Adalyn Tomlin and Tanner Tomlin; his special friend, Mike "Pick" Mann of Lynchburg, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the residence of Emmett and Jennifer Fielder. An inurnment service will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Fielder, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

