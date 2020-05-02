Martha Ann (Thornton) Ferrell Martha Ann (Thornton) Ferrell transitioned to eternal rest on the afternoon of Monday, April 25, 2020 with her son, Michael at her side. Born March 29, 1930 in Appomattox, Va., Martha (MarthaAnn to many) had two children, the late E. Bernard Trapp of Lynchburg, Va. and Michael A. Ferrell (Pam) of Herndon, Va. She also had a stepson, Milton T. "Tommy" Ferrell of Philadelphia, Pa. She is survived by grandchildren, Farley Dickey and Jennaia Trapp, Courtney Aklin (Will), Randall "Randy" Ferrell (Stephanie), Leslie Bull (Corey), Darren Ferrell and Wendy Ferrell. There are five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Martha had many close relatives and friends in Lynchburg and Appomattox where she lived most of her life until 2001 when she moved to Northern, Va. with Michael. There will be virtual services via Zoom on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. and a memorial service sometime later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you make a charitable donation in her memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Ferrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

