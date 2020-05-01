Martha Ann (Thornton) Ferrell Martha Ann (Thornton) Ferrell, passed from this life on the afternoon of Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her son, Michael at her side. Born March 29, 1930, in Appomattox Va., Martha (Martha Ann to many) had two children, the late E. Bernard Trapp of Lynchburg, Va., and Michael A. Ferrell of Herndon, Va. She also had a stepson, Milton T. ("Tommy") Ferrell of Philadelphia, Pa. She is survived by grandchildren, Farley Dickey and Jennaia Trapp, Courtney Aklin (Will), Randall (Randy) Ferrell (Stephanie), Leslie Bull (Corey), Darren Ferrell and Wendy Ferrell. There are five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson, born on her birthday. Martha had many close relatives and friends in Lynchburg and Appomattox where she lived most of her life until 2001 when she moved to Northern Va., with Michael and Pam. There will be virtual service on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. and a memorial service sometime later.

