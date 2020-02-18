On Saturday, February 15, 2020, God called Danny E. Ferguson Sr. to eternal rest. He was born on October 29, 1952, to the late Earl L. Ferguson Sr. and Etta Ferguson. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Earl Ferguson Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Ferguson; two loving sons, Danny Ferguson Jr. (Megan) and Woodson Ferguson; four beautiful grandchildren, Keyonte Harden, Mckel Ferguson, Danny Ferguson III, and Miracle-Grace Ferguson; four loving sisters, Shirley Rucker, Glodelia Hutcherson (Carl), Linda Carter and Genetta Phillips (Cecil); his mother-in-law, Patricia McDaniel; devoted and caring sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Morris Deas; great friend and brother-in-law, Mike McDaniel; four sisters-in-law, Jennice, Rita, Tracy, and Michelle; one brother-in-law, Richard; one very close friend, Sam Scott; and too many others to mention, as well as a host of loving and caring nieces and nephews. Danny's love was fishing, and hunting and he will be remembered as one of the best. A homegoing celebration will be held at Prayer of Faith Temple Zion City on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Jonathan Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Burial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Ferguson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
