November 4, 1962 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Patricia Diane Ferguson, 57, of Gladstone, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020,, at her residence. She was born to Joyce Pennix and the late William Robertson on November 4, 1962. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Eddie Pennix and the Rev. Ralph Morris, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

