Ernest L. Ferguson, 68, of Concord, departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and three children. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Village Highway, Rustburg. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Community Funeral Home directing.
Ferguson, Ernest L.
