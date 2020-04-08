Earleen Kate Brooks Ferguson, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was married to her beloved husband, David Ferguson, for over 60 years. Born in Halifax County, Va., on May 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Edgar and Lila Dalton Brooks. Earleen graduated from Volens High School in 1951 and then attended Phillips Business School in Lynchburg, Va. where she completed her two year degree. Upon completion of business school, Earleen moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a correspondence clerk in the Fingerprint Section for three years. She left the FBI to get married to David and then spent most of her adult career as a homemaker. When her youngest daughter was in middle school, Earleen returned to the workforce as a dermatologist research aide with Educational Research and remained with them for more than 15 years. Earleen thoroughly enjoyed helping others, whether it was serving on various committees with Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, assisting other parents who had lost children through her outreach with Compassionate Friends, or keeping every one she came in contact with well-fed with a constant supply of baked goods. Earleen was also a faithful early morning exerciser at the YMCA Downtown for over 20 years. Earleen is survived by one daughter, Debby Ferguson Singleton (and husband Mark) of Cullowhee, N.C. and two granddaughters, Skyler and Mckayla Singleton. Preceding her in death, was her husband, David A. Ferguson who passed away in 2019 and her youngest daughter, Delena, who passed away in 1991. The family wishes to thank the Generation Solutions team who provided amazing care, companionship, and support to Earleen over the past three years. They would also like to thank the staff of Bentley Commons in Lynchburg for the care and kindness shown to Earleen over the past five months as she resided in their facility. Additional thanks and support go out to Gentle Shepard Hospice staff and nurses for the comfort care they provided her over the past month. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. During this time of need, please consider a memorial contribution to the YMCA of Lynchburg (Downtown), Compassionate Friends, Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse, or put together a care package for a neighbor in need. Remembrance cards can be sent to her daughter, Debby Singleton 573 Riverview Drive, Sylva, NC 28779. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
