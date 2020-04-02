In God's most infinite wisdom, Deborah, affectionately known as "Debbie" Louise Ferguson of Lynchburg, Virginia, was called to her eternal heavenly home on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born to a loving mother, the late Mrs. Elna Jean Ferguson Day on October 8, 1948. Transitioning before her was her granddaughter, I'man Zykia Ferguson who she adored; one brother, "Tuffy" Ferguson; her godparents, Mr. Charlie "Skeeter" and Mrs. Eleanor Haythe; and her favorite fur baby, "Tookie". Debbie was educated in the Lynchburg Public Schools and was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1967. She went on to receive her cosmetology license and later become an instructor. Debbie owned and operated "Designer's Touch" for over three decades. She leaves to cherish her sweet memories, her loving children, daughter, Keisha Ferguson Archie; and son, Vorden "Chip" Ferguson (Tiffany); her granddaughter, Mecca Ferguson; four sisters, Joyce Rucker, Wanda West (Roy), Angela Everett (Doug), Andrea Stevens; two brothers, Bobby Lee Day (Ruth), Barry Day (Tina); a special cousin/sister, Donna Ferguson; a devoted best friend, Valerie Porter (Ed); and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. William Coleman, officiating. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. In Lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to Keisha Ferguson Archie, 3710 Fort Ave. #101 Lynchburg, VA 24501. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
