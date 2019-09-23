Mr. Clyde Ferguson passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Zion Baptist Church, in Pamplin, Va., visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.
