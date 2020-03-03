Barbara Schmidt Ferguson, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Cecil Barry Ferguson Sr. Mrs. Ferguson was born in Prince Edward County, on July 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Clarence Terry Schmidt and Evelyn Morton Schmidt. She was a member of Mt. Harmony Methodist Church in Keysville and attended Timberlake United Methodist Church and the owner of Holly's Ceramics. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Holly F. Smith (Tim) of Fort Mill, S.C.; a son, Cecil Barry Ferguson Jr. of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Timberlake United Methodist Church by Pastor Brad McMullen with interment to follow in Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery, Keysville. The family will receive friends at the home other times. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church and Timberlake United Methodist Church. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries