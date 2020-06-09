Anna Roberta Harris Ferguson, 88, of Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was surrounded by family, at her residence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Amherst County, Virginia, on May 17, 1932, she was the daughter of Anna Louise Ferguson Harris and Tandy Douglas Harris. Carl Nathan Ferguson, her husband of 38 years, preceded her in death on November 30, 1992. Anna is survived by her daughter Brenda Ferguson Gowin of Appomattox; granddaughters Lori Diana Gowin and Stacey Lynn Collier and husband, Rene; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Wren Collier, all of Richmond; brothers Lewis Allan Harris and wife Marilyn, Franklin MacArthur Harris, and fiancée Tiffany Byrd, Raymond Ernest Harris and wife Lucy, all of Appomattox, John (Pete) Harris and wife Brenda, of Evergreen, and Bernard Clyde Harris and wife Mary, of Madison Heights; sisters Juanita Harris Milstead and husband Ashby, of Lynchburg, and Nellie Harris Martin of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by four brothers, William Walker (Brown) Harris, Norman Burge (Cracker) Harris, Tandy Watts Harris Sr., and Edward Keith Harris; and six sisters Frances Douglas Harris, Mary Ocie Harris, Emily Alice Harris, Ruby Harris Barnes, Millie Harris Sieglitz, and Elizabeth Harris Hackett. Anna was a dedicated employee of Marshall's Department Store in Appomattox for 28 years, until the store's closing, where she considered The Marshall Family to be a part of her family. She was a faithful member of Concord Presbyterian Church for more than 66 years where she currently served as deacon. She also held a genuine love for her former church, Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Appomattox on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2 p.m with the Rev. Kimberly Jeffreys officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter at 2089 Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Meals on Wheels Program that provided services to Anna for the past nine years c/o Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, 501 12th Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504 or Concord Presbyterian Church c/o Brenda F. Gowin, Treasurer, 2089 Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox, Virginia 24522. A special thank you is extended to Anna's sister Nellie for her unwavering support and servant's heart and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the loving care provided by Tammy, Gwen, Heather, Penny, Donna, Kim, and Brian. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
