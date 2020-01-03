Ann R. Ferguson, 76, of Appomattox, won her race with cancer on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was the wife of Donald M. Ferguson. Born in Pamplin, July 29, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Mary Eisemon and Charlie S. Ranson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Tony M. Ferguson and special friend, Sharon Taylor, and Angie F. Reeves and husband, Mike; four granddaughters, Ginny F. Rister and husband, Nick, Kristin F. Stem and husband, Jesse, Jessica F. Davis and husband, Tim, Tyler R. Cooke and husband, Glenn; six great-grandchildren, Emerson, Aidyn, Kenzie, Stella, Piper and Sutton; one sister, Eleanor R. Johnson and husband, Lawrence; nephew, Charlie Ranson; and a niece, Monda Schneider. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Ranson and wife, Sue; and nephew, W.C. The family will receive friends at her residence, and a formal visitation will be held from 12 until 3 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to the American Cancer Society, C/O Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation designated to Walton's Warriors, 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226. A special thank you to Doug Lee, pastor of Rocks Baptist Church, the Hospice Team, and granddaughter Jessica for such great care of Ann. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
