Phoebe Frances Fensterman, 80, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved, RJ on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Doe Rae Fensterman; sons, Tristan and his wife, Lisa and Damon and his wife, Angie; five grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, Tyler, Emily and Calvin; and three great-grandchildren, Harbor, Endeavor, and Noa Faye. "Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend to so many, Encourager, Seer of the positive, Adventurer, Dreamer, Traveler of the world. Lover of music and art. Photographer. Scholar of God's word." She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
