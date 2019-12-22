Dolores Helene Feldman, 89, passed away in her home of 63 years on Friday, December 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Feldman, Dolores Helene
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Feldman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.