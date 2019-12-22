Dolores Helene Feldman, 89, passed away in her home of 63 years on Friday, December 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

